'First Fridays' event celebrates Latino and Black culture at Mainframe Studios

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mainframe Studios is hosting its “First Fridays” event this week.

Friday night’s event will be celebrating Latino and Black culture through art, food, fashion and music.

Deshara Bohanna is the owner and founder of Design Fetish, a luxury wreaths and florals business in Des Moines. Her wreaths will be featured at a fashion show at the event.

“When C came up with the vision for this business, I thought exquisite, couture, luxury wreaths,” Bohanna said.

Her vision has launched her into this space she’s always been a supporter of: a space celebrating Black and brown artists.

Since having her studio, Bohanna always wanted to have her work in a fashion show like the one coming up Friday.

“It is incredibly validating because I can’t say that space has always existed. I think behind a lot of conversations last year with all the things that transpired, I think we were crying out for more support, more exposure, more interest in our communities and what we’re doing right,” Bohanna told Local 5.

“We’re here to make sure artists are part of the fabric of the community,” said Siobahn Spain, Executive Director of Mainframe Studios. “I love that unifying factor of art and we definitely want to utilize it in that way.”

That’s what Bohanna and Spain want to do this Friday: bring people together.

“Let’s take the invisible and make them visible again and make those connections,” Spain said.

“I hope that they will celebrate the beauty and the differences between our cultures,” Bohanna added.

“First Fridays” is a free event this Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Mainframe Studios (900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines, IA 50309).

Bohanna said if you are coming and have any traditional African clothing, she wants you to proudly wear it to “First Fridays”.