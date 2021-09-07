x
Flix Brewhouse set to reopen Aug. 5

The movie theater announced Tuesday they will reopen Aug. 5 with showings of "Jungle Cruise," "Stillwater," and "The Suicide Squad."

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from July 9

Moviegoers in central Iowa will soon see the return of a local favorite. 

Flix Brewhouse announced Tuesday they will reopen Aug. 5 with showings of "Jungle Cruise," "Stillwater," and "The Suicide Squad."

The Merle Hay Mall location has been closed for months, with CEO Allan Reagan telling Local 5 the company has been waiting for a Small Business Administration loan application for businesses closed due to COVID-19.

"We were in just 'submitted' status, and then they moved us to 'under review,' and that is where we presently sit," he said in early July.

