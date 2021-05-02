2021 Puppy Bowl Pup "ENZO" makes Super Big Game Pick...3 times

ANHEINZ57 Pet Rescue and Transport has been part of Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl for the past 9 years...and every year they have brought pups to be on Iowa Live and make BIG GAME PREDICTIONS. This year, things had to change thing up at the game because of Covid (as seen earlier this week on interview with Amy Heinz) and puppies from out of state were limited and restrictions were in place for safety. But, ENZO will be featured in special ADOPTABLE NOW segment airing on Sunday! Although he has grown up since the game was filmed...he WILL BE UP FOR ADOPTION during the game! Here are ENZO'S STATS before he makes his picks for you! Info is from our friends at Discovery+/Animal Planet: