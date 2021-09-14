CATCH Auto Parts Swap Meet, Renaissance Fair, World Food/Music Festival & Iowa Dog Jog in Des Moines this week!

Brock Konrad from Catch Des Moines fills us in on several great things happening around the Des Moines area including FREE Admission events like the World Food & Music Festival and the Des Moines Auto Parts Swap Meet. Other events include the Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow & the Animal Rescue League's Iowa Dog Jog! Find out more at www.catchdesmoines.com
