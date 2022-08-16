Dr. J & Vero Neuropathy LIVE at the Iowa State Fair | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, owner of Vero Neuropathy, is at booth 601 in the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fair. Stop by to learn how they can eliminate your neuropathy pain WITHOUT the use of drugs, injections or surgery. While you are there, get a FREE scan and analysis. Right now, you can get a full evaluation, diagnosis and treatment plan for only $49 (regularly $249) by calling 515-335-VERO. THERE IS NO REASON TO LIVE IN PAIN ANYMORE!