Here is what you can CATCH in DES MOINES this week!

Alex Wilson, Communications and PR Manager-Catch Des Moines, shares some of the fun things going on in the Des Moines area this week. ISDTA State Dance Championships are happening Wednesday through Friday at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall. Christkindlmarket is happening at Principal Park Thursday through Sunday. The Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep is back in downtown Des Moines beginning Friday. And, Holiday Zoo Brew is happening at Blank Park Zoo this Friday starting at 5:30pm. Get the details on all these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com