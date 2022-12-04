Here's what you can CATCH in DES MOINES this week!

Brock Konrad, VP of Marketing-Catch Des Moines, joins us in studio to talk about the great things happening in Des Moines this week. NAIA Men's Volleyball National Championship starts today (Tuesday) and runs through Saturday at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Iowa Cubs have their first game of 2022 in Des Moines TONIGHT, (Tuesday) against the Toledo Mudhens at Principal Park! Head to the Blank Park Zoo from 10a-2p on Saturday for the Eggstravaganza...This event is free with your zoo admission. And, the Legendary band Chicago is Live in Concert at the Des Moines Civic Center on Saturday! Get details on all these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com