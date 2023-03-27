How Does Hearing Loss and Dementia Correlate with Concept by Iowa Hearing | Paid Content

Learn about the modifiable risk factor of Dementia | Paid Content

Paid Content | Taylor parker is here to talk about the modifiable risk factors of dementia. typically it is the spouse or the grandchild who reaches out first to seek help with hearing loss for their loved ones.

There are 12 modifiable risk factors that can help prevent or delay dementia up to 40% of the cases of dementia. These modifiable risk factors are hearing loss, hypertension, traumatic brain injury, alcohol consumption, obesity, diabetes, smoking, depression, social isolation, physical inactivity, education, and air pollution. There are some factors that can relate hearing loss and dementia together. These factors can be cognitive load, unable to hear a request or conversation, not hearing can cause physical changes to the brain. Plus, people with hearing loss have a greater instance of depression, social isolation, and physical inactivity.