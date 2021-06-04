It's HUG A CAT DAY and Tiger is looking for a new home!

Kathyrn Vry, Animal Rescue League of Iowa introduces us to Tiger, an 11 year old cat looking for a forever home...on HUG A CAT DAY (June 4)! We also learn about all the DOG training classes the ARL. This Friday and Saturday is the ARL Trail Rider Challenge & Clinic with Kelli Paulson. Please get your tickets for the biggest fundraiser of the the year, the RAISE YOUR PAW Auction happening Saturday June 19th at the Iowa Events Center. www.arl-iowa.org