Karl Auto Group OPEN in Marshalltown! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Bret Moyer, is excited to announce that the Karl Auto Group is ready for business in Marshalltown, Iowa! The new properties include the ability to sell and service Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram! Learn about the ability to order a brand new Jeep and when you can expect the quick delivery! And, due to all of their expansion in Iowa, Karl is looking for quality employees...techs, service advisors, detailers, sales, business development reps, team leaders and more! Go to karlchevrolet.com/employment to see all of their positions in Iowa and apply today! Also, they are still paying TOP DOLLAR for your quality pre-owned vehicle to supply their six locations! www.karlchevrolet.com