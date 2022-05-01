Julia Bingham from the Blank Park Zoo introduces us to Penny the Red Fox. We learn that the Red Fox inhabits wooded areas in the Metro, so a fox sighting could be a common occurrence. Julia also mentioned early education signups are happening right now and the benefits a Blank Park Zoo Membership has on activities throughout the year! Also, BPZ Member Trivia Contest is happening on Friday January 21st from 7-9 pm in the Holmes Foster Event Center. The event is for those 21 and over and cost is $50 for a table of 8. Ticket must be purchased by a BPZ member but, other participants need not be zoo members. For more information about the year-round events at the zoo visit www.blankparkzoo.com
Meet Penny the Red Fox at the Blank Park Zoo
