Meet Penny the Red Fox at the Blank Park Zoo

Julia Bingham from the Blank Park Zoo introduces us to Penny the Red Fox. We learn that the Red Fox inhabits wooded areas in the Metro, so a fox sighting could be a common occurrence. Julia also mentioned early education signups are happening right now and the benefits a Blank Park Zoo Membership has on activities throughout the year! Also, BPZ Member Trivia Contest is happening on Friday January 21st from 7-9 pm in the Holmes Foster Event Center. The event is for those 21 and over and cost is $50 for a table of 8. Ticket must be purchased by a BPZ member but, other participants need not be zoo members. For more information about the year-round events at the zoo visit www.blankparkzoo.com