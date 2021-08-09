Monarch Day at Blank Park Zoo Saturday!

Monarch Days is coming to the Blank Park Zoo THIS SATURDAY! Chris Eckles of the Blank Park Zoo visits LIVE from the butterfly garden at the zoo and explains the importance of these types of flowering gardens to the survival of a variety of wildlife including Monarchs and humming birds as they get fueled for their migration south to Mexico! Chris also talks about Monarch Day at the Blank Park Zoo Saturday from 10a-2p where you'll be able to learn all about the types of flowers to plant and even witness Monarch Tagging on site and the reason for attaching monitoring identification to these butterflies.