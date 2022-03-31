St. Vincent de Paul opens third Thrift Store location

St. Vincent de Paul has opened a 3rd Thrift Store location in the "A Frame" building at 801 73rd street in Windsor Heights...For those who have been in Des Moines a while, this is the old "Chalet Ski" location just off I-235 at 8th/73rd Street exit. Executive Director Steve Havemann explains that SVdP has been around for more than 98 years and now helps over 30,000 people a year! Hear the story of how the need for their services have grown over the past few years of the pandemic and how SVdP has stepped up and more than quadrupled the number of people they have lent assistant to during this time. Find out what items are needed and how they can be dropped off at any of their three locations on 6th Avenue, Army Post Road or the newest store on 73rd in Windsor Heights. ALSO, SATURDAY APRIL 9th, SVdP and ARL of Iowa have teamed up to provide FREE Dog Beds courtesy of BARK. There will be hundreds of dog beds to be distributed that day in a variety of sizes...while supplies last. For more information go to www.svdpdsm.org