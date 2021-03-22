PAID CONTENT | The Des Moines Home and Garden Show IS BACK and show manager Dave Maughan talks about the exciting things happening March 25th-28th at the Iowa Events Center! Learn how to get $2 off regular admission, $5 Local 5 admission after 5pm on Thursday, Hero Day on Friday (active and retired military personnel, firefighters, medical professionals, police officers, & other first responders) and Teacher Day (educators and school staff) Sunday! Please be aware of the following safety measures that will be in place: Facility staff, exhibitors and attendees will be required to wear masks at all times except when eating. Physical distancing of 6 feet will be enabled. Go to www.desmoineshomeandgardenshow.com for further details!
The Des Moines Home and Garden Show March 25-28, 2021 at the Iowa Events Center
Dave Maughan, Show Manager of the Des Moines Home and Garden Show visits about the exciting things happening later this week at the Iowa Events Center | PAID CONTENT