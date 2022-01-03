Variety-the Children's Charity NEW Sleeps Sacks for infants at area hospitals

Variety-the Children's Charity has added another element to their amazing support of children in Iowa by offering selected area hospitals Sleep Sacks for infants. Sheri McMichael, Executive Director of Variety the Children's Charity, talks about the importance of Sleep Sacks, the two types being offered and where they are now available. Also, a reminder to watch the Variety-the Children's Charity Telethon Spotlight Saturday March 5th at 7pm on Local 5 to learn more about the sleeps sacks and other projects/organizations that Variety-the Children's Charity has had the ability to assist over the years. www.varietyiowa.com