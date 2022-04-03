Variety-the Children's Charity provided "Handcycle" to child so she could finally ride a bike!

Variety the Children's Charity provided a "Handcycle" to a child who was born with a condition called Tibia Hemimelia….meaning that she was born without tibias in her legs. Ann Nyberg talks about how uplifting it was for her daughter, Isabella, to finally be able to ride a bike on her own! Ann said, Having this bicycle gave her the ability to be a normal child, play outside and have fun...just like every other kid! See more great stories of what Variety does for the children of Iowa Saturday at 7pm on Local 5 during the Variety-the Children's Charity Telethon Spotlight Special.