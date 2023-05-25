Weight Loss Success Story | Paid Content

Paid Content | This program works for everyone. Everyone just needs to commit to the program to see results and to make a change. The ChiroThin Weight Loss Program helps patients lose 20-35 lbs. in just 42 days without shakes, pre-packaged meals, or even exercise.

Mike Underwood joins us to talk about his successful weight loss journey. He has loss around 97 lbs. He talks about his success because of the accountability he gets from Dr. Hassel and how easy it was to go through the program. He’s tried a lot of different weight loss guides, but Dr. Hassel’s has had the best lasting results. His future plans are to continue to lose more weight. His cardiologist is shocked by the progress he has had.