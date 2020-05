With just a couple of blooms and a little bit of greenery, you can create your own pint-sized arrangement!

You don't have to have a lot of flowers to make sure Mother's Day is celebrated right!

Grab some little bottles or canning jars to get started.

In her latest DIY video, Michele Brown walks you through how to collect flowers and combine them with items you may have around the house.

