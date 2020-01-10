Happy Moments vol. 102: Dogs and cats, making the world a better place.

We ask Iowans how they are staying positive during the pandemic, and often, they share stories of their beloved pets.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A couple of sweet faces greeting you at the top of the stairs...what could be better than that? Henry and Ruby are their owners' Happy Moment, and they bring lots and lots of smiles!

How about Banjo from Ames? Good looking dog with an equally great name. He was out enjoying the fall air with a chew toy and some sticks. Good boy, Banjo!

I'm seeing double, how about you? Marc captured his "goldens" stacked in exactly the same pose. Not only are they beautiful, they're smart and know how to stay close but keep a little personal space.