Happy Moments Vol. 80: Iowans coming together after derecho

When the going gets tough, Iowans get tougher.

IOWA, USA — When a derecho hits, Iowans get moving.

There are some parts of the state where the recovery is still slow tonight.

But when it comes to helping each other, Iowans never need an invitation to help.

Have you ever seen so many electric crews in one place? That's what a derecho tends to do. MidAmerican Energy got video of just some of the out-of-state crews who rushed to Iowa to help get power and gas back on and also remove downed trees. MidAmerican and its customers are sending out much love.

National TV host Mike Rowe is giving Iowa a big shout out. Rowe was in Iowa after the devastating floods of 2009 and he's thinking about the Hawkeye state once again. He wrote on his website that "you and you neighbors have been on my mind." Speaking about his visit during the floods, Rowe says "I was struck by the sheer resilience of Iowans and their reluctance to ask for help."