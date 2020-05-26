Happy Moments Vol. 44: A BBQ for heroes + celebrating family

Iowans are stepping up to help the heroes who care for us, and celebrating time with family

DES MOINES, Iowa — It takes an army to feed an army. This time it was a BBQ for front line workers at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Moe Cason BBQ was serving up some real comfort food with the sponsorship of Doc's Towing and Recovery, G&S Service and Poeman's Tax Prep and Accounting. 300 hot meals for the men and women who are tirelessly working to care for those who need it the most right now. We are told it was truly an awesome experience and probably a welcome break in the storm. Thanks to all who made this meal possible and to the workers who are always there when we need them.

This pandemic has made us truly appreciate what's important in life...like family! When we ask you to submit your happy moments, often times, you share photos of your family.

Like Aaron, who was enjoying the simple happiness of jogging with his daughter Raigan, who no doubt is the source of lots of smiles.

These two got to bring their swing inside the house for a little fun, cudling with brand new kittens.

Bill Fors and his grand kids go t to spend some real quality time. Piling into the golf cart for a ride around the yard.