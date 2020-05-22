Happy Moments Vol. 42: Milestone birthday celebrations

Two Iowa seniors celebrate milestone birthdays while social distancing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — He's a Korean war Navy veteran and he turned 90.

How do you celebrate someone as special as Arlyn Mitchell?

You throw a big parade with some loud vehicles!

His family lined up a drive-by of emergency vehicles in Marshalltown.

Arlyn got to wave at his well wishers from his front porch and be reminded that even though these are tough times, there's lots of people that love and appreciate him.

We thank you for your service, Arlyn, and we hope your 90th birthday was a good one!

Well, everybody raise a glass to Nadine!

She turned 100 this week and had a celebration at Luther Park Community in Des Moines. They told us 100 never looked so good, and we agree. She had a beautiful cake and a serenade with friends and caregivers present.

Turning 100 is an amazing achievement, so staff asked her secret to longevity. Her answer is on the sign below.

Thanks to Arlyn and Nadine for letting us share in their special day and passing along their Happy Moments!

