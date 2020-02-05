Ankeny gym owner gets heartwarming surprise

With the lack of business during the COVID-19 pandemic, one Ankeny gym was close to going under. But the gym's patrons helped out in a huge way just in time.

ANKENY, Iowa — Seventy-seven of Iowa's 99 counties are starting to reopen, but some businesses unfortunately didn't make it through the pandemic. That would have been the case for one gym in Ankeny, had it not been for several good Samaritans.

Amber Cahill owns TGR Fitness, a gym geared toward women's health and fitness. Because of the lack of business during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cahill had fallen a couple months behind on rent and would lose the gym if the pandemic kept up for much longer.

But her patrons are loyal and loving, and they stepped up to help Cahill out, together raising over $8,000 to help get the gym back on its feet. Cahill says she's amazed with all the help, especially since she's never been the best at asking for it.

"Small business owners know how to get up every day and work way more hours than you ever planned on working, so we're not used to saying 'hey, I need help,'" Cahill said. "We're used to helping, so I'm just overwhelmed by how great these people are."