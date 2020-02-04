Happy Moments Vol. 6: Beautiful artwork and kind deeds

Iowans share the good things happening around them

DES MOINES, Iowa — Artist Christine Logli-Ledo shared this chalk masterpiece with us.

She's one of the artists at Mainframe studio in Des Moines.

Closing down has been hard on the arts community, but Christine is still sharing her talents.

And Laura in Waukee shares this beautiful photo of her sidewalk.

Truckers are keeping America going right now, so Lynville's Smokin J's BBQ made sure they felt the love .... with free lunch!

They handed out enough food for a couple hundred drivers right off the interstate in Newton.

A lot of us are spending our days entertaining kids. Local 5 is told Lynn is always up for some fun, and he took a spin on this ride to give the kids a laugh. Laugh they did when he took a spill. Don't worry... Lynn got right back up. You're a good sport, Lynn.