Siemens Gamesa lays off workers in Iowa, Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Siemens Gamesa says it is laying off workers at its plants Fort Madison, Iowa and Hutchinson, Kansas.

In Fort Madison, the company manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures wind nacelles, which hold the generating components in a wind turbine.

The company told employees Wednesday that 121 jobs will be cut in Fort Madison and 69 in Hutchinson.

In a news release, the company cited a mandated halt in production during deliberations in a patent infringement case as one reason for the job reductions. The other factor, the company said, is uncertainty about potential new climate change legislation in the U.S.