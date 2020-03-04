x
Kansas-based company says it plans to hire over 150 employees in West Des Moines

The company says it intends to hire over 1000 staffers across the company, and many employees can work from home.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Kansas-based company intends to hire more than 150 new employees in West Des Moines as the state’s unemployment claims continue to soar from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

SelectQuote said Thursday it’s filling the positions as part of plan to add more than 1,000 more staffers across the company. 

The company, based in Overland Park, Kansas, provides insurance price comparisons. 

Many of the positions are in insurance sales, and agents can work from home. 

SelectQuote is looking for new hires to begin as early as this month. 

