Iowa State University adjusts counseling services after Ames shooting

A week after two ISU students were killed outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames, mental health and recovery is taking priority.

AMES, Iowa — Mental health resources are available year round for Iowa State University staff and students. But university faculty emphasize that, in times like these, access to counseling is more important than ever.

On Thursday, June 2, ISU lost two students in a shooting outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames. The church is one of many across the nation partnered with The Salt Company, a college ministry.

The day after the shooting, the ISU Counseling Center posted a statement expressing the importance of reaching out for help when needed.

We are here to support our students in response to the shooting at Cornerstone Church. Survivors can experience many... Posted by Iowa State University - Student Counseling Services on Friday, June 3, 2022

Dr. Kristen Sievert, the clinical director for ISU's counseling center, said that there's been a greater need for mental health resources in the last decade.

In the wake of tragedy, Sievert and other mental health professionals have to adjust to meet the needs of the current situation. Fortunately, the community came together in order to make sure all bases were covered for providing help.

"We had the student organization on campus that is connected to Cornerstone Church reach out to us," Sievert said. "And we worked with them to do support a crisis debriefing for those students who are directly impacted."

Senior Vanessa Kapler said she believes ISU has a good support system in place, even if she's never had to use it.

"What happened here at Iowa State was pretty tragic. And it's something that's just you don't really expect to happen," Kapler said. "And it's very unfortunate, and I'm glad that Iowa State can be of aid to those people."