Salvation Army receives $10,000 from PepsiCo for mobile breakfast program

CLIVE, Iowa — PepsiCo presented a $10,000 check to the Salvation Army Tuesday. The organization said the grant will go toward expanding their mobile breakfast program.

The program already delivers food and drinks twice a week to homeless people in central Iowa. The Salvation Army said it serves more than 150 casseroles per week, all of which are made by volunteers in the area.

“We are truly blessed to have partners like PepsiCo. who recognize need in our community and want to make a difference," said Major Butch Frost, the Salvation Army's Iowa capital area coordinator. “With their help, we will be able to significantly increase the number of people we are serving each week in our effort to ensure no family, no child, goes hungry.”

The Salvation Army also said it hopes to develop a mobile food pantry for people who are unable to get to food pantries on their own. The mobile pantry would travel to rural areas without food banks in Polk, Dallas and Warren counties.