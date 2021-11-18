Police: 3 arrested after Ankeny massage parlor complaints

Police arrested two women on prostitution charges and a third for conspiracy.

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department arrested three woman after executing search warrants at two massage parlors Wednesday.

Police said the arrests resulted from an investigation into several complaints about Green Spa Massage (925 E. 1st St) and Healthy Massage (107 NE Delaware Ave).

"We began our own investigation, and through the use of our undercover personnel, we're able to go into these places and establish probable cause for a charge," Sgt. Corey Schneden said.

Two women in the case are charged with one count each of prostitution. A third is charged with conspiracy, which Schneden said is related to the prostitution charges.

"Our big goal is we want to make sure that everyone in the public is safe and our businesses are run correctly and nothing bad is going on inside of the businesses in our city," he said.

All three women were taken to the Polk County Jail but have since been released.

Schneden said police made the arrests after finding "sufficient evidence," but he said he could not disclose more information because it is an active investigation.

