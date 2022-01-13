Cedar Falls man arrested after 800 pigs die from neglect

Hundreds of pigs died at a farm last month after they went without adequate food and were kept in conditions so cold that some of their ears froze off.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — An Iowa man has been arrested after hundreds of pigs died at his farm last month after they went without adequate food and were kept in conditions so cold that some of their ears froze off.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies arrested 38-year-old Nolan Otto Dewall on Monday for one count of livestock neglect, a misdemeanor. Court records said he had been hired to raise 2,500 baby pigs until they reached about 280 pounds.