Des Moines woman sentenced to 8 years for vandalizing pipeline

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for damaging valves and setting fire to construction equipment along the Dakota Access Pipeline, which crosses Iowa and three other states.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jessica Rae Reznicek also was ordered Wednesday to pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after her prison term for conspiracy to damage an energy facility ends.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that her co-defendant, Ruby Montoya, is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutors said the Des Moines women caused the damage at different times from 2016 into 2017.