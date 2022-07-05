Moline man arrested after chase and standoff with Bettendorf police

An area around a home in the 1600 block of Grant Street was shut down for about two hours after a man led police on a chase and caused a standoff.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A heavy police presence was seen near the 1600 block of Grant Street in Bettendorf on Saturday after a suspect led police on a chase into a standoff.

According to the Bettendorf Police Department, at about 9:03 a.m. on May 7, police attempted to stop a driver in the area of State Street and George Thuenen Drive, when the suspect began to flee, running red lights down 17th Street.

During the chase, the fleeing vehicle struck a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of 17th Street and Grant Street. After the collision, the driver fled on foot, later making his way into a house in the 1600 block of Grant Street.

Once inside, the suspect told police that he was armed and that he had taken hostages; threatening to harm the hostages if police entered the house.

At about 10:30 a.m., police set up a perimeter, called for backup from neighboring agencies, shut down local businesses, and evacuated residents.

Negotiators contacted the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Moline man Christian Hicks, and negotiated for about two hours. Hicks then came out of the house willingly and was taken into custody peacefully.

Investigators found that no other people were in the house during the standoff and that there were no actual hostages.

Hicks resides in the Scott County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Theft, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Eluding, and numerous traffic citations.

Traffic was reopened to the public at about noon. The drivers of the motorcycle and truck were sent to the hospital.