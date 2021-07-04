Iowa DOT: CDL driver arrested at five times legal limit

Drivers operating a commercial vehicle can be arrested for OWI with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 or higher.

A driver of a commercial vehicle was arrested Thursday for operating while five times over the legal alcohol limit, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The driver was arrested at a weigh station, and a Facebook post by DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement showed the driver's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 0.199%.

When driving a CDL-required vehicle, the legal limit is 0.04%. This is lower than the 0.08% legal limit for non-CDL vehicles.

In the Facebook post, the DOT said despite the legal limit, there can be no detectable amount of alcohol in the driver's system.

According to the post, "Alcohol cannot be used within 4 hours before going on duty or operating any CMV. Possession of alcohol is also prohibited while on duty or driving."