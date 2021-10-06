x
Crime

Plea deal reached in shooting death of 22-year-old Davenport woman

Parker Belz signed a plea deal Tuesday that lowers his 1st-degree murder charge to attempted murder in the 2020 shooting death of Italia Kelly.
This undated photo provided by the Kelly family shows Italia Marie Kelly, 22, of Davenport. (Courtesy of the Kelly family via AP)

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A plea deal was filed Tuesday, Oct. 5 with the Scott County District Court in the murder case of 22-year-old Italia Kelly.

Parker Belz was charged and arrested with 1st-degree murder of Kelly and intimidation with a dangerous weapon June 19, 2020. 

In Tuesday's agreement, Belz's 1st-degree charge moved to the lesser attempted murder, and the intimidation charge was dismissed entirely. Attempted murder required a mandatory 25-year sentence with 75% of the prison time served before consideration for parole. Belz was also responsible for paying $150,000 in restitutions to Kelly's family.

Read Beltz's full plea agreement here.

Kelly was killed amid civil unrest and protests for racial justice that emerged throughout the country in the wake of George Floyd's death May 25, 2020, at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. 

Kelly was leaving a protest May 31, 2020, outside of a Davenport Walmart when she was shot and killed by then-21-year-old Belz.

Just after the one-year anniversary of Kelly's death, Davenport's Mayor Mike Matson and Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced a new task force on June 1 aimed at halting gun violence.

The task force consisted of law enforcement; city council members; organizations like LULAC, the NAACP, Davenport Schools, Genesis and Vera French Community Mental; and local youth.

In a conference announcing the task force, Sikorski said gun violence had reached a new high in the city. According to the chief, there were 279 shots-fired incidents and 47 non-fatal shootings in 2020, and 2021's incidents kept up with the previous year's.

  

