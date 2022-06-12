Suspended student arrested at Des Moines middle school with gun, police say

The suspect was arrested on the grounds of Brody Middle School. No students were in direct contact with the suspect, according to the school's principal.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspended 13-year-old student was arrested Tuesday morning at Brody Middle School and is charged with attempted murder and robbery, Des Moines police said.

The teenager was "armed with a handgun" in the school Monday and is also the suspect in a Nov. 20 attempted robbery in which a juvenile was shot, according to police.

Brody Middle School Principal Thomas Hoffman wrote in a letter to parents that the school became aware of the suspect's presence on campus late Monday morning and notified the Des Moines Police Department as well as the school district's security. The suspect was under direct adult supervision until police arrived and did not have direct contact with Brody students, he added.

The suspect was arrested on school grounds and has been referred to juvenile courts.

According to DMPD, the teen is charged with:

Attempted Murder

Robbery in the First Degree

Assault with a Weapon

Going Armed with Intent

Person Ineligible to Carry Firearms

Carrying Weapons on School Grounds

Possession of Marijuana