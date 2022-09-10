Woman found dead from gunshot wound in Bellevue, person of interest apprehended

Law enforcement officials have apprehended Christopher Prichard in connection to the murder of 55-year-old Angela Prichard.

BELLEVUE, Iowa — On Sunday morning, law enforcement officials apprehended a person of interest in connection to a homicide that was discovered in Jackson County on Saturday.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, around 7:49 a.m. Jackson County deputies responded to a 911 call at Mississippi Ridge Kennels located at 31821 Highway 52 in Bellevue, Iowa.

Arriving deputies found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from a gunshot wound.

Christopher Prichard was identified on Saturday as the subject of interest in the investigation, and he was taken into custody without incident on Sunday morning. Prichard was arrested for warrants issued on Sept. 30 for violation of no contact/protection order contempt. He is being held in the Jackson County Sheriff's Jail.

The investigation into Angela Prichard's death is ongoing. An autopsy by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office is scheduled for today.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is advised to call 911, the Jackson County Dispatch Center (319)-652-3312 or the Cedar Rapids State Radio (319)-396-4414.