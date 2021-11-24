Despite UAW strike, Deere earnings report reveals highest-ever net income

The company released its fourth quarter earnings report Wednesday, Nov. 24.

MOLINE, Ill. — Deere & Co. has reported a net income of almost $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter that ended Oct. 31. Its 2020 fourth quarter net income was $757 million.

Deere's fourth quarter included the first 18 days of the United Auto Workers strike, but net income was still larger in 2021 than it was in 2020.