COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education on Monday announced six candidates who will interview to become the district’s next superintendent.

The candidates are:

Dr. Thomas Ahart from Des Moines, Iowa

Dr. Angela Chapman from Columbus, Ohio

Dr. Jermaine Dawson from Birmingham, Alabama

Dr. Stephanie Jones from Chicago, Illinois

Dr. Brian McDonald from Pasadena, California

Dr. George (Eric) Thomas from Minneapolis, Minnesota

One of the six candidates will soon be chosen to take over for Dr. Talisa Dixon, who announced that she was retiring at the end of the academic year. Dr. Chapman has since taken over as interim superintendent.

CCS says 31 candidates submitted applications to the search firm, Ray and Associates, after a nationwide search. Each application was screened based on their administrative experience, academic background and input from the community and the Board.

The district received input from the community through surveys, small group discussions, an in-person town hall and interviews with students, parents and families.

Interviews with the six candidates will take place on May 2 and 4.

The Board will then invite four candidates to visit the school district on May 11. During their visit, CCS will host a forum where community members can ask the candidates questions.

Final interviews will then be held on the week of May 15. In March, the Board said the budget for the superintendent search was not to exceed $250,000.

Below is a breakdown of each of the candidates with background provided by CCS.

Dr. Thomas Ahart

Dr. Thomas Ahart is a public education veteran, having served in multiple roles over the span of his 33 years as a public educator. After completing his undergraduate degree in Colorado and teaching there for several years, he returned to his native Iowa. Since leaving the classroom after 11 years as a high school language arts teacher, he has served as a school improvement consultant, a curriculum director, a human resources director, a principal, an associate superintendent, and recently completed his 10th year as superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools. Like Columbus, Des Moines is the state’s largest school district, one of its most diverse, and operates in the state’s capital city.

Dr. Ahart has a strong record as an equity champion and has a passion for ensuring the promise of quality public education is accessible and equitable to ALL students. He has extensive experience in academic improvement, equity leadership, and advocacy for underserved populations. Among his achievements are: the creation of a successful alternative teacher contract, districtwide implementation of standards-referenced grading and LSI’s Schools for Rigor instructional model, an urban leadership program, and a new athletic conference to provide improved competition for DMPS high schools. He has also developed deep partnerships with the City of Des Moines, Drake University, Iowa State University, and Grand View University. Integrity, accountability, excellence, equity, and courage serve as the foundation for his approach to leadership.

He has served on the board of directors of several not-for-profit organizations and is currently chair of IMPACT Community Action of Central Iowa. He served for nine years on the Executive Committee of the Council for the Great City Schools, of which Columbus City Schools is a member. In 2016, Dr. Ahart was one of only two superintendents in the country to serve on the US Department of Education’s Regulations Negotiations Committee for ESSA.

Dr. Ahart holds BA in Communications from the University of Denver, a Master of Public Administration, an Education Specialist, and a Doctorate in Education Leadership from Drake University. He is a proud husband to Jami and father to Eli.

Dr. Angela Chapman

An ambitious systems leader and innovator for change, Dr. Angela Chapman was recently appointed Interim Superintendent/CEO of Columbus City Schools.

With more than 25 years of experience in public education, she credits her success to a strong belief that all students can and want to succeed and to the strategic work of building a team of educators, students, families, and community members who believe the same.

Dr. Chapman joined CCS in June of 2019 as the Chief of Transformation and Leadership, where she served on the Superintendent’s Cabinet in charge of principal leadership and the regional support of school communities. This work included prioritizing school improvement, principal supervision, leadership development, and the administration of grant funds to support effective teaching and learning.

Upon her arrival, she also led the implementation of a new regional model that divided the District into six distinct regions, each led by an Area Superintendent, to provide an intentional focus on school leadership development and targeted regional support.

In partnership with the Ohio Department of Education, Ashland University, The Ohio State University, and the Columbus Urban League, Dr. Chapman led the implementation of an $8 million Wallace Equity-Centered Principal Pipeline grant to support redesigning a principal pipeline, ensuring an equity-centered focus. This included creating a vision and a logic model for the principal pipeline aligned with the CCS Portrait of a Graduate and establishing a Wallace Principal Pipeline Committee to serve as a district-wide steering committee for the initiative, in efforts to recruit, select, develop, and retain school leaders.

A longtime champion of supporting school leaders and communities, Dr. Chapman has been instrumental in the implementation of the District’s Strategic Plan, leading Priority #3: Strong Learning Communities in Every Region. From addressing inequitable staffing to launching a Principal Coaching Model in 2020, she has provided strategic guidance through the lens of a school leader.

Dr. Chapman has vast experience building and leading district-wide school improvement efforts as a Principal, Principal Supervisor, and Chief of Schools. Throughout her career in administration, she has been instrumental in launching several innovative district-wide programs such as Reading Recovery, Single Gender Schools, Dual Language Programming, Montessori Programming, Blended Learning, Departmentalization, and Response to Intervention which have led to increases in academic outcomes, staff retention, and student satisfaction.

Prior to CCS, she spent five years in the District of Columbia Public Schools as an Instructional Superintendent and Interim Chief of Elementary, where she was responsible for leading and managing 78 elementary schools and the Early Childhood Education Division. She also helped to implement trauma-informed practices, restorative practices, and programs to increase access to college and career readiness resources.

Prior to her tenure in DCPS, she served as the Director of Curriculum for Massillon City Schools, as a principal in Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools and in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, and as an assistant principal in Euclid City Schools.

Dr. Chapman began her career in education as an elementary school teacher for five years in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Akron and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Ashland University. She also holds a doctorate of education (Ed.D.) in curriculum and instruction from Tennessee State University.

Dr. Chapman is the proud parent of a current Columbus City Schools student.

Dr. Jermaine Dawson

Dr. Jermaine Dawson is a highly respected educator and scholar who has dedicated his life to improving the educational outcomes of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. Born and raised in the inner city of Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Dawson experienced firsthand the challenges of poverty and homelessness. Despite these obstacles, he was determined to achieve academic success and make a positive impact in his community.

Throughout his childhood, Dr. Dawson's mother worked tirelessly to provide for her family and instill in her son the importance of education. She encouraged him to excel in school and set high expectations for his academic performance. Dr. Dawson was also fortunate to have the support of dedicated educators and administrators who recognized his potential and helped him to realize his dreams.

After graduating from high school, Dr. Dawson enrolled in Morehouse College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology. He was the first in his family to attend and graduate from college, and the experience was transformative. In college, he developed a deep appreciation for the power of education to transform lives and communities, and he became passionate about helping other young people to achieve their full potential.

Following his undergraduate studies, Dr. Dawson continued his education at Kennesaw State University, where he earned a Master of Education degree in educational leadership. He received a presidential scholarship for maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout his master's degree program, a testament to his dedication and hard work. He later went on to earn a doctorate in educational leadership from Northcentral University, further honing his expertise in the field of education.

Throughout his career, Dr. Dawson has held a variety of leadership positions in the education sector, including serving as a teacher, principal, and district-level administrator, while serving in some of the nation’s largest urban school districts (Houston Independent School District, Duval County Public Schools, Atlanta Public Schools, and Birmingham Public Schools). In each of his roles, he has worked to ensure positive academic outcomes for students.

Dr. Dawson is known for his deep commitment to improving educational opportunities for young people from all backgrounds, especially those who are furthest from justice. He believes that every child deserves access to a high-quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances. He has worked tirelessly to develop innovative programs and initiatives that help to close the achievement gap and promote educational equity.

In recognition of his contributions to the field of education, Dr. Dawson has received numerous awards and honors. Just to name a few: he was selected to the inaugural cohort of the Michael Casserly Executive Leadership Institute for Aspiring Superintendents at the Council of the Great City Schools. Additionally, he was also 1 of 40 educators in the world selected to attend the International Global Cities Conference in Paris, France in 2017 to represent America on the international stage with other educators from around the world. He continues to inspire and mentor young people, helping them to realize their full potential and achieve their dreams.

Dr. Stephanie Jones

Dr. Stephanie Jones began her career in education with Chicago Public School as a special education teacher. She also served as Director of Special Services in a school district in Illinois, where she liaised between educators and community partners and was recognized as a skilled communicator with a remarkable ability to envision and encourage meaningful student growth.

Dr. Jones currently serves as Chief Officer for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services with Chicago Public Schools. Dr. Jones is responsible for providing strategic direction to district leaders and school administrators and staff to ensure high-quality, grade-level instruction and equitable support and services for more than 70,000 students across 600 schools.

As a data-driven leader with in-depth knowledge of academic reform strategies, she firmly believes that with the right support, students can and will rise to any challenge and that by setting the bar high, many more young people will demonstrate the aptitude and aspiration to perform at higher levels and be well-prepared for success in college, career, and civic life.

Dr. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s degree in special education, and a doctorate in leadership in educational administration from Capella University.

Dr. Brian McDonald

Brian McDonald, Ed.D., has been Superintendent of the Pasadena Unified School District since 2014. He is an educational leader, adjunct professor, and former principal and classroom teacher who is dedicated to providing an excellent educational experience for 15,000 PUSD students at 23 schools.

Under his leadership, PUSD has received major federal grants that created seven magnet schools, expanded dual language immersion programs to four languages (Armenian, French, Mandarin, and Spanish), developed a nationally-acclaimed math academy for accelerated learners, launched an innovative app development academy, and augmented college dual enrollment programs. Vibrant visual and performing arts and STEM programs are thriving with deep connections to the Pasadena area’s rich cultural and scientific resources. With a strong focus on the social-emotional well-being of its students, PUSD is one of the only school districts with its own mental health department and was the first in the state to adopt a wellness policy.

Dr. McDonald led the development of a robust graduate profile, adopted in 2014, that created a shared vision for the cognitive, personal, and interpersonal competencies that students should have when they graduate. To graduate, 12th-grade students must prepare and present a senior portfolio reflecting their learning, skills, and interests.

To balance the goals of optimizing the educational experience of its students with the budgetary constraints of statewide declining enrollment, Dr. McDonald led a reorganization, implemented a strategic budgeting process, and made painful but necessary budgetary reductions including the closure of four school campuses.

Early investments in 1:1 technology devices for students along with robust networks of instructional coaches and a teaching corps that recently completed a rewriting of the curriculum meant that PUSD was able to quickly shift to remote learning during the COVID pandemic. Vigorous emergency planning ensured that student meal service continued and that vaccines were administered as soon as they became available in January 2021.

Dr. McDonald collaborates extensively with parents, employees, and community partners to accelerate improvements and target resources to close achievement gaps between groups of students.

In November 2020, voters approved Measure O, the $516.3 million bond to increase student access to technology and upgrade classrooms and schools. In 2018, Pasadena voters approved a $21 million sales tax measure, resulting in the district receiving $7 million in additional revenue each year.

Dr. McDonald joined PUSD as Chief Academic Officer in October 2011. He has a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston, a Master’s from Texas Southern University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Sam Houston State University. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Azusa Pacific University.

Dr. Eric Thomas

A native of Georgia, Dr. Thomas has spent most of his life in Cincinnati. After a very brief dabble at Proctor & Gamble and graduating from the University of Cincinnati, Eric began his career as a high school social studies teacher in Cincinnati Public Schools. During his 20+ years in the district, he was also a District Coordinator, Principal, Turnaround Principal Coach, and Chief Innovation Officer.

As Chief Innovation Officer, reporting directly to the Superintendent, Dr. Thomas contributed to Cincinna% becoming Ohio’s highest-performing urban district—earning a “B” rating for consecutive years on its Ohio Report Card. Eric facilitated the Educational Initiatives Panel, a collaborative structure ensuring teachers and school leaders participated in district decision-making. He also led the district’s School Performance Team, another collaborative structure, charged with analyzing schools’ performance and identifying needed support.

Dr. Thomas also led the development of innovative new schools, which supported the district’s enrollment increase of over 5,000 students. Eric also managed the district’s Grants Department, responsible for local, state, and federal funds. Additionally, Eric partnered with the Board of Education to launch a district-wide effort to support at-risk males. The M.O.R.E. Program was highlighted at the Council of the Great City Schools National Conference and was visited by White House representatives from President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Initiative.

Eric partnered with the University of Cincinna% and the Ohio Department of Education to develop an Aspiring Principal’s Academy. Along with Cincinna%, four addi%onal districts par%cipated. Dr. Thomas has participated in comprehensive district reviews throughout Ohio. He was a guest facilitator at The Ohio State’s SIG Principal Leadership training, and he supported school leaders through OSU’s Fisher Business School BRIGHT Initiative.

In 2012, Eric was recruited to the University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education (PLE) Program, a partnership between the Darden Business School and the Curry School of Education. As Chief Support Officer, Eric led the redesign of the organization’s support strategy to impact districts across the country and he directly guided some of the nation’s largest districts; focusing on instruction, talent, differentiated support & accountability, and leadership. In 2017, the Rand Corporation identified the PLE’s approach as one of only two nationally with evidence of significant impact on improving student outcomes.

After nearly six years with the PLE, Eric was drawn home to impact Georgia’s kids. He was selected from a national search of over 50 candidates to become Georgia’s first Chief Turnaround Officer (Deputy Superintendent). Per legisla%on, Eric reported directly to the 14-member State Board of Educa%on. He was tasked to create an innovative support and accountability system to improve outcomes for Georgia’s most underserved communities. Despite the complexities of state politics and initial concerns about state involvement, through a collaborative approach, 70% of schools achieved their highest results ever, a 47% reduction in failing schools, and a 38% increase in climate & culture ratings.

As intended by the legisla%on, along with improving outcomes for targeted communities, a design thinking approach was used to pilot innovations to impact statewide improvement. A focus on student health and wellness contributed to a statewide focus. Dr. Thomas partnered with the Georgia General Assembly to draft legislation to incentivize teachers to choose and remain at underperforming schools. With slight amendments, that approach received funding and became law. A recent article in The 74 Million highlights Eric’s expertise in talent leadership.

As Associate Superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools, Dr. Thomas has engaged departments to create cross-functional teams to align support to schools. He has led the development of an instructional framework to ensure effective feedback. Eric has partnered with internal and external stakeholders to lead training for assistant principals. He has also engaged parents and community members to amplify local school site councils.

Dr. Thomas’ practitioner experience is buiressed by his dissertation research on district transformation, with a focus on underserved communities. He has been an adjunct instructor at the University of Cincinna%, consulted with non-profit and government agencies, and has been a featured speaker. His inspiring engagements often center on innovation and change, at-risk males, school culture, or collective impact.