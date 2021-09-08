Des Moines parent regrets signing students up for in-person classes as COVID-19 cases increase

The rise in delta transmission has parents worried as the school year approaches. Laura Olson said she expected the virus to be contained by now.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Classes for Des Moines Public Schools start on Aug. 25 this year, meaning right now is a time for excitement.

But some parents are skeptical of sending their children to in-person classes as COVID-19 cases surge.

Laura Olson has three children in DMPS. All three have compromised immune systems.

Last spring, Olson signed her children up to do in-person learning this school year because she thought the COVID-19 virus would be contained.

"I absolutely regret signing my children up," said Olson.

Her frustration comes from the no mask mandate bill signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds shortly after midnight on May 20.

Just hand delivered HF847 to @KimReynoldsIA desk. Parents, now you get to make the choice on whether your kids will wear a mask or not. #ialegis pic.twitter.com/6FUFn2JE6q — Speaker Pat Grassley (@PatGrassley) May 20, 2021

“I’m angry. It makes me very angry that, not the leadership of Des Moines Public [Schools]," explained Olson. "I think they’ve always tried to do the right thing. They’ve always tried to protect our children. I am angry from the governor down.”

Last week, DMPS re-opened the open enrollment for online learning classes.

This gives Olson a second chance to choose how her children will continue their education.

“Just having them in that situation where not everyone would be vaccinated poses a risk to them," she said. "They wish that other people outside of their mother and father cared about their health as much as we do.”

For more information on the virtual campus click here.

For elementary virtual learning click here.