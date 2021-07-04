Colfax-Mingo teachers, staff get vaccinated as spring semester continues

Colfax-Mingo CSD Superintendent Erik Anderson says two-thirds of the district's staff have been completely vaccinated.

COLFAX, Iowa — The Jasper County Health Department has vaccinated every school staff member in the county that wanted the vaccine.

Within the Colfax-Mingo Community School District, two-thirds of their staff is vaccinated.

“At the beginning, I would say yes, we were all scared," said Denise Bracewell, a kindergarten teacher of 30 years.

To help slow the virus' spread, Bracewell removed all the chairs and tables in her classroom and replaced them with mats and small, individualized work stations.

Despite the fear and multiple teachers falling ill or dying from COVID-19 across the state, Superintendent Erik Anderson said all staff members have returned to their classrooms.

“I was very worried about the well-being of our staff and staff being able to come back and what that could look like for them," Anderson said. "This was new to everybody and how safe they feel in a classroom full of kids.”

While many in the district are vaccinated, the superintendent has not made it a requirement.