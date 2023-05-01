Parents petition for the future of Waukee's middle school boundaries

Some parents in Waukee are upset about a proposal that would shift some school boundaries.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a full house at the Waukee School Board's special meeting, where smoe parents and students expressed their opinions on the school district's proposal to shift some middle school's boundaries.

One kid pled with the district not to go forward with the Concept 1A plan.

"This could affect a lot of friendships and it could be avoided," said Waukee student Jake Burggraaf.

The plan includes changing boundaries for Waukee's middle schools, moving students from one school to another within the district.

"Losing friends, I'd prefer not to do and so it makes me so nervous, because making making friends isn't always easy," Burggraaf said. "So, it's nice to keep the ones that you make."

But as the Waukee Community School District continues to expand, the board wants to put the Concept 1A plan in place to accomodate the growth.

Waukee parent Paul Dayton agrees with the plan, believing his children will adjust.

"Change is inevitable in our world, and certainly in this district, and there's worse things than going from one really great school to another really great school," Dayton said.

Prior to the board's decision, they put out a survey with two plans. Based on the results of the survey, more than 80 percent of families and 90 percent of students voted against the Concept 1A plan.

This overwhelming response against Concept 1A led around 900 parents to call on attorney and Waukee parent Randy Wilharber to draft a petition against the Waukee school board.

"Well, I hope they follow the petition, which is to reverse their plan that they adopted on Dec. 12, and get back to the table and find a way to keep our kids together," Wilharber said.