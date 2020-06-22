Here’s how Iowans can catch Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert this weekend

IOWA, USA — Tickets for Garth Brooks' nationwide, drive-in concert on Saturday are going fast.
50,000 tickets for vehicles were sold in two hours last week, according to promoters. Ticketmaster said 120,000 people were left waiting.
The Saturday, June 27 show is scheduled to be played at 300 drive-ins across the United States an Canada.
"I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it," Brooks said in a statement. "This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in."
Tickets are $100 per car or truck. All tickets are general admission.
Here's where you can catch the concert in Iowa this weekend:
Blue Grass Drive-In Theater (774 W Mayne St, Blue Grass, IA 52726)
- 9:00 p.m. (SOLD OUT)
Blue Grass Drive-In Theater (774 W Mayne St, Blue Grass, IA 52726 )
- 11:59 p.m.
- Purchase tickets here
Superior 71 Drive-in (1482 300th Ave, Spirit Lake, IA 51360)
- 9:45 p.m.
- Purchase tickets here
A full list of venues can be seen here.