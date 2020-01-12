TEGNA Foundation, Local 5, and CW Iowa 23 to award $15,000 to help three Des Moines-Area nonprofit organizations

The community grants in Central Iowa address pressing needs, including homelessness, language services, and support for at-risk youth.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), Local 5 and CW Iowa 23, TEGNA’s ABC and The CW affiliates in Des Moines/Ames, announced today they will award three area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $15,000. The community grants in Central Iowa address pressing needs, including homelessness, language services, and support for at-risk youth and aim to make a difference in communities in the region.

Among the grant recipients are:

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Iowa, Inc.: The grant will support activities aimed at ending the cycle of poverty, specifically the program Power Hour, which improves academic success for Des Moines-area youth.

Iowa International Center: The grant will help bridge the language gap during emergency and housing situations for Iowans with limited English proficiency through the 24/7 Interpretation Hotlines programs.

Youth and Shelter Services, Inc. (DBA - Iowa Homeless Youth Centers): The grant will support homeless and at-risk youth by providing workforce skills training and healthy foods in the Rooftop Gardens project.

“During these extraordinary times, our stations’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are proud to support all of our local partners and thank them for the inspiring work they are doing to serve the greater good.”

“It is with great pride that we are able to give back through the TEGNA Foundation grants,” said David Loving, president and general manager, Local 5 and CW Iowa 23. “We are thrilled to support such great community based organizations doing important and much needed work here in the Des Moines community. We know that these funds will have a real impact and we are honored to play a small role in helping those efforts.”