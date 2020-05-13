Ankeny woman has been waiting 17 days for TestIowa results, left 3 messages with governor's office to try to get answers

Lisa Suchanek and her grandson got tested on April 25. Her grandson got results May 9. Tuesday, Suchanek was still waiting for hers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Ankeny woman said Tuesday that she's been waiting 17 days to get her results from TestIowa.

Lisa Suchanek was tested on April 25.

She and her grandson Logan got tested at the same time.

On May 9, 14 days after getting tested, Logan got his results, which were negative.

Logan has autism and is non-verbal, so Suchanek said getting tested was difficult for him.

"It was still a struggle, but we got through it," Suchanek said. "That really kind of irritates me; him being in that situation and then we have to wait that long for a result."

Suchanek said she's is happy that Logan got results back, but is now wishing she had hers.

It's been 17 days since she got tested. She said she hasn't gotten any emails about her results since she was tested.

"If we're going to go through this, the least you could do is give us answers," Suchanek said.

Suchanek said she called the governor's office three times to find out about results, but as of Tuesday, she hadn't gotten a callback.

"If there's going to be a backlog, that's fine, but at least let the individual know," Suchanek said. "You have our phone numbers. You have our email addresses. You have our addresses. You have numerous ways to get ahold of us."

Last week, Local 5's Rachel Droze spoke with nine people that got tested at TestIowa on April 25, the first day the program launched in the state.

As of Tuesday, seven of those people got negative results back on the evening of May 9. That's 14 days after they were tested.

One, Suchanek, was still waiting to hear.

One was texted that she got results, but when she went to check, they weren't posted. She ended up getting retested on Monday, May 11 and now is waiting for the new results. She said she has been in contact with the governor's office, who told her they're trying to track down the glitches.

The governor said last week there was a backlog of TestIowa samples that needed to be processed at the State Hygienic Lab.

That backlog was reported to have been cleared up on Tuesday.

Local 5 had asked the governor's office why it took some people 14 days to get results. As of Tuesday at 10:20 p.m., we haven't gotten a response.