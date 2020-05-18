'What we saw certainly didn't look very responsible': Police called to crowded Des Moines tavern

While restaurants and malls are among those able to reopen under Gov. Reynolds' latest public health proclamation, bars must remain closed.

For many businesses across Iowa, this past weekend was the first time they could reopen and bring employees back to work.

But some establishments may not be following the governor's orders.

Despite a sign outside Tipsy Crow Tavern in downtown Des Moines that reads "No more than 6 to a table", pictures from Saturday show a crowded patio.

Bars were not allowed to reopen under the latest public health proclamation, but Tipsy Crow has come under fire for potentially skirting liquor license regulations related to how much food they're selling compared to alcohol.

Police were called out at 3 p.m. Saturday, but did not issue any citations.

"We want to make sure we get it right the first time," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. "We sent in a case to our investigators and they're going to look at some potential violations of the licensing issues."

It's a good reminder to east back into social gatherings.

"What we saw certainly didn't look very responsible," Sgt. Parizek said. "We're asking for the community to be socially conscious as we keep moving through this and do what's best for everybody."