Hear from an Iowa nurse on the front lines of COVID-19

The Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown is one of the nation's largest long-term care facilities for veterans.

It's also the center of a recent coronavirus outbreak.

Amanda English Thill has been a nurse at the Veterans Home for 22 years. She says all four residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 are quarantined in a separate unit away from the rest of the population.

"Our senior leadership and the residents have been excellent in regards to securing the [personal protective equipment] that we need to make sure that we are remaining safe," English Thill told Local 5. "Our community has responded in just a very wonderful, generous donation, as they always do. We have over 5,000 cloth masks that have been donated."

There is also a screening station set up for staff to have their temperature taken and ask any questions they may have about COVID-19 symptoms.

English Thill says the residents in her area have been "very compliant" with wearing masks and taking extra precautions.

