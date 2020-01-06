Casinos, amusement parks, outdoor playgrounds in Iowa able to reopen starting Monday

Capacity at places such as bowling alleys, casinos and outdoor performance venues will be limited.

IOWA, USA — Gov. Kim Reynolds' full press conference from Tuesday, May 26 announcing reopening details can be viewed above.

More businesses and recreational areas can reopen starting Monday following Gov. Kim Reynolds' latest COVID-19 public health proclamation.

"For some families, recovery means an opportunity to go back to work and to have the dignity of earning a paycheck again, get kids back into a normal routine, or simply reconnect with family members and friends," Reynolds said last week.

Effective Monday, the following will be able to reopen:

Speedways, racetracks

Outdoor performance venues

Casinos, gaming facilities

Amusements, i.e. parks, bowling alleys, arcades

Skating rinks, skate parks

Outdoor playgrounds

All of these facilities, excluding outdoor playgrounds, will need to enforce social distancing guidelines as well as follow capacity restrictions. The proclamation does not give specific guidelines on outdoor playgrounds.

The guidelines within the latest proclamation are set to expire on June 17.