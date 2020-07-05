'Protecting the health of our citizens is of utmost importance': Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie responds to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie joined "Good Morning Iowa" Thursday to explain why he extended both the closure of administration buildings and a freeze on permits for public events and activities until July 1.

"We're still encouraging everybody: Stay home, stay healthy, be careful wear masks, observed social distancing," said Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, "Protect your family, protect your friends, protect your work associates, and we'll get through this, but we've got a lot more work to do.