Breaking down the number of Iowans receiving coronavirus stimulus money

Over 1.4 million payments were made to people in the state, totaling $2.66 billion.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — For most of us, individual economic impact payments from the federal government were $1,200 per person, and another $500 for each child.

Officials crunched the numbers and here's what iowan's got on average...

That works out to an average payment of $1,801 in non-taxable income.

These totals are of May 22nd, so there's more to come as stimulus payments will continue with the final round September 11th, and as we've learned, it may not be in the form of a paper check.

Roughly 4 million people have been issued debit cards as of May 18th with their money because the IRS didn't have their bank account information on file.

So, its not a scam. Check your mail and don't throw that card away as we've seen reports of that happening.

These arrive in nondescript envelopes with the visa card bearing the name of an unfamiliar bank to some, Metabank.

Hopefully that helps some of you not make the mistake of literally throwing your money away.

Still wondering where your money is?

The IRS updates payment info every day here.