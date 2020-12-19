Polk County partners with community to encourage vaccinations

Polk County is trying to reach residents still reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — While a COVID-19 vaccine is still not widely available in Polk County, health officials have set their sights on convincing people who say they are still reluctant to take either of the vaccines.

The Polk County Health Department says it's seeing that caution across communities and demographics. "We know that every organization and every community has different ideas about the vaccine," said Nola Aigner Davis, public health communications officer with the Polk County Health Department.

The reluctance that the health department is seeing, it says, stems from not only safety concerns but also cultural, religious, and historical influences.

"Rightfully so they have concerns about this, and that is something that is at the forefront of our attention," Aigner Davis said.

Negus Imhotep is the education and workforce coordinator for Urban Dreams, a community group in Des Moines, Iowa. He says the concern amongst some in the Black community comes down to trust. "There’s a trust issue. The health care system when it comes to African Americans has not really be the best at all," Imhotep said.

Polk County officials say they're trying to be build that trust by partnering with community organizations. The county hopes the community leaders will share concerns and questions they're hearing so health officials can help address those concerns and answer those questions.